Park National Corp OH Sells 378 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $425.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $442.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.92. The company has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

