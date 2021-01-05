Park National Corp OH Sells 696 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $59,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $165.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

