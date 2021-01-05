Parkgene (GENE) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 250% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $825,330.42 and $33,352.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00342033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025431 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.