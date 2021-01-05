Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.45.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) alerts:

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

TSE PKI traded up C$1.93 on Tuesday, hitting C$42.40. 721,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,654. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.13.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 2.0045407 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.