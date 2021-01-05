PARSIQ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.36 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 41.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $65.57 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,586,072 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

