Patientory (PTOY) Market Capitalization Tops $633,488.61

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $633,488.61 and $9,526.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.