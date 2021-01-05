Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s share price shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.00. 2,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.90%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

