PAXEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,461.78 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PAXEX has a total market cap of $6,461.78 and $11.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00504647 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000168 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 257.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000222 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.