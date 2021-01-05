PAYCENT 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,442.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $88,958.06 and $1,442.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00251135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00519938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00274981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018154 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

