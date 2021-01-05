PCHAIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50,325.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $50,325.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00323651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024784 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,830,648 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, DDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.