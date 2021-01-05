PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.21

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $6.63. PCTEL shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 58,916 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 309.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 102.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

