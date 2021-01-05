PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.21

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $6.63. PCTEL shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 58,916 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 309.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 102.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PCTEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.
Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.