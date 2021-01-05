Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $63,447.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00044754 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,688,992 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.