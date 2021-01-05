PegNet (PEG) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $2,283.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00240036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00492962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017620 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,169,907,235 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

