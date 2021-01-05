Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Shares of PTON traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.23. 57,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,662,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.81. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $167.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,697 shares of company stock worth $88,621,966 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.6% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

