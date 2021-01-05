Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$38.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.20.

PPL stock traded up C$1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.77. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The stock has a market cap of C$17.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at C$492,547.82.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

