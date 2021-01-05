Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.29 and last traded at $86.98. 3,247,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,757,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,646 shares of company stock valued at $28,954,217 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

