Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. 394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.

Pennon Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

