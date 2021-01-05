Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,645,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

