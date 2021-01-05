Penta Trading Down 98.5% This Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, HitBTC and LBank. Penta has a market cap of $922,281.07 and approximately $205,983.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded down 98.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX, BCEX, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

