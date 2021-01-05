Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $748.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.00 million and the highest is $776.20 million. Pentair posted sales of $755.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE PNR opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pentair by 93.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $96,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 37.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pentair by 8.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

