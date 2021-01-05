People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, certificate of deposit and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans.

