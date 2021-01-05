PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.59

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.59 and last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 13348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

