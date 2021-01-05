Perlin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Perlin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

