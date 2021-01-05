Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) received a €170.00 ($200.00) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €167.90 ($197.53).

RI stock opened at €158.70 ($186.71) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €158.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.54.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

