Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €167.90 ($197.53).

Get Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €158.70 ($186.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €158.19 and a 200-day moving average of €146.54. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.