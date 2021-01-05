Perspecta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the average volume of 501 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Perspecta alerts:

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 116,614 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Perspecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRSP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Perspecta will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.