Perspecta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the average volume of 501 call options.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.
In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE PRSP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Perspecta will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.
About Perspecta
Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.
