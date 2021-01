Petrowest Co. (PRW.TO) (TSE:PRW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrowest Co. (PRW.TO) (TSE:PRW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Petrowest Co. (PRW.TO) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 23,499 shares changing hands.

Petrowest Corporation (Petrowest) provides industrial and civil infrastructure projects, as well as predrilling and post-completion energy services, gravel crushing and hauling for non-energy sector customers. The Company’s businesses include rock crushing, log and gravel loading and hauling, heavy equipment transportation, safety equipment rentals and supervision, heavy equipment rentals, land clearing, earth moving and site preparation services, and the operation of a landfill to receive and manage contaminated waste.

