Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.51 ($25.31).

UG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

EPA UG opened at €22.75 ($26.76) on Tuesday. Peugeot S.A. has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.60.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

