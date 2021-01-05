PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PQIN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PQIN) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.94. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

