PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.