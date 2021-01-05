PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
PGTI opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
