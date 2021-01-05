Phantasma Energy Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $666,779.52 and $3,325.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 48,830,861 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

