Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading Up 10.7%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s stock price was up 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.65 and last traded at $96.65. Approximately 421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHMMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

