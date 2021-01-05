Phoenix Global Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $450,844.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00257740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00498018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049838 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.