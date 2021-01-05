Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $105,429.62 and approximately $15.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,343.18 or 0.99678488 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00273338 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00504647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00141255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,230,925 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.