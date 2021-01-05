Phoneum Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $100,063.97 and approximately $2,324.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00328133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025043 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

