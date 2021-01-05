Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Up 7.5%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29. 4,453,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,182,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 14.38.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

