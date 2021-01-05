Pi Financial Analysts Give RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) a C$0.85 Price Target

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) has been assigned a C$0.85 target price by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s current price.

CVE KUT traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.57. 290,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,426. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.93 million and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. RediShred Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$0.84.

Get RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) alerts:

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.