Pi Financial Analysts Give SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) a C$16.65 Price Target

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) has been given a C$16.65 price target by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of SIL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

