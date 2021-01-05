PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Capitalization Tops $662,813.73

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $662,813.73 and $2,094.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00310253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00124652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00515076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00274220 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018234 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

