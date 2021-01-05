Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.08 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $17,545.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00041464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00322649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024853 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

