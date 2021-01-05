PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Down 0.2%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.24 and last traded at $116.46. Approximately 42,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 58,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

