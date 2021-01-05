Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 7.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of -153.01 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.