Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PING. BidaskClub cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

NYSE:PING opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -399.51. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock valued at $138,250,089. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after buying an additional 1,506,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

