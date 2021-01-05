Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.11

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.32. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 130,396 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 117.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 814,785 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

