Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Trading 6.9% Higher

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.50 and last traded at $121.35. 3,045,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,338,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

