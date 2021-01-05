PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) Trading 6.7% Higher

PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.48 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 59,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 50,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.89.

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

