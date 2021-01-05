Piper Sandler Downgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Neutral

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYND. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.62.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.07. 2,315,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $1,388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.