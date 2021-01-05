Piper Sandler Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Neutral

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of K traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

