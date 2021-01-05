Piper Sandler Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Neutral

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.
Shares of K traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
