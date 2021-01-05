Piper Sandler Lowers JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) Price Target to $65.00

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $57.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.61.

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

