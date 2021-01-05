Piper Sandler Raises FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $22.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information security company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FEYE. Barclays lowered FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

FEYE stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,095 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,624,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 521,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,206,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

